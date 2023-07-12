Linebacker Brian Huff commits to Mizzou football, adding a fourth 4-star to the 2024 class

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri football has added another four-star defender to the class of 2024.

Brian Huff, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports' composite from Jonesboro, Arkansas, announced his commitment to MU Wednesday. He's the fourth four-star prospect to join Missouri in the last three weeks, and the second four-star linebacker prospect to commit in the class.

He chose Missouri over his other three finalists in Arkansas, Central Florida and UNLV.

Huff established himself as a steady tackler in his junior season at Valley View High School. He recorded 92 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries. He also caught a pass for 24 yards as a tight end.

During his sophomore season, Huff showed more playmaking ability. He recorded 72 tackles and nine tackles for loss but was also a wrecking ball with two sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Huff joins Nicholas Rodriguez as two four-star linebackers that have joined the Tigers' class of 2024 this summer. Rodriguez committed on July 3.

Huff's commitment raises Missouri's class level near the top 50 in 247Sports' recruiting class rankings. Before Huff's commitment, MU ranked 63rd overall. With his commitment, the Tigers rank 53rd in the nation behind TCU and ahead of Baylor.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 4-star linebacker Brian Huff commits to Mizzou football