Line-ups: Gregoritsch and Lewandowski benched for Austria vs Poland

Line-ups: Gregoritsch and Lewandowski benched for Austria vs Poland

Freiburg striker, Michael Gregoritsch and Barcelona forward, Robert Lewandowski start from the bench as Austria and Poland look for their first win of Euro 2024 in Berlin.

After scoring three goals in Austria’s qualification for Euro 2024, Gregoritsch struggled in the 1-0 defeat to France on Monday.

It was the first time in 18 games that Austria had failed to score.

Austria Head coach, Ralf Rangick made three changes to the Austria starting line-up as Inter’s Marko Arnautovic, Feyenoord’s Gernot Trauner, and Freiburg’s Philipp Lienhart came in for Gregoritsch, Danso, and Wöber.

Notably, seven of the starting line-up plied their trade in the Bundesliga.

However, Austria find themselves staring at an early exit from group D if they lose to Poland, who are also winless.

Poland lost 2-1 to the Netherlands but they have never lost consecutive games in a European Championship before.

With Lewandowski still recovering from a thigh injury, Michal Probierz made four changes to the starting line-up.

In came Krzysztof Piatek, Jakub Piotrowski, Bartosz Slisz, and Pawel Dawidowicz for Poland in what is likely a 3-5-2 formation.

This is only the second time Poland and Austria have played each other at a major tournament.

Last time out, both sides shared a 1-1 draw, which was their first points of the campaign.

However, history favours Poland.

Austria are winless (D2 L3) against Poland since 2004.

Get Football | Oscar O’Mara