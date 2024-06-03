LINE-UPS from Faro

Steve Clarke said we'd maybe see a "slightly unfamiliar line-up" tonight and it is just that.

Zander Clark starts in goal with a four at the back in front of him that includes debutant Ross McCrorie.

Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour anchor the midfield, with John McGinn, Ryan Christie and James Forrest, earning his first cap in three years, behind Lawrence Shankland.

We knew that last night there would be no Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay or John Souttar, with the trio still building up their fitness.

Ben Doak is also missing from the squad.

Scotland: Clark, McCrorie, Hanley, Porteous, Robertson, Gilmour, McLean, Christie, McGinn, Forrest, Shankland.

Substitutes: Gunn, Kelly, Gordon, Ralston, Tierney, McGregor, Adams, Hendry, Cooper, Taylor, Doak, Jack, McKenna.