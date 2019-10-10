Line movement tells the story in Bucs-Panthers matchup

The Panthers and Bucs squared off in Week 2. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yahoo is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis.

The NFL returns to London for the second straight week, this time with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just like Week 5’s Bears vs. Raiders matchup, Sunday’s Panthers vs. Buccaneers game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There are varying opinions among fans regarding these Sunday morning NFL kickoffs, but bettors couldn’t care less when the game is played as long as it’s offering value.

In fact, professionals have already hit this matchup, forcing oddsmakers to get aggressive with early-week adjustments.

Odds via PointsBet, where Action Network users can access an exclusive promotion to get a 200 percent deposit match (deposit $50, bet with $150).

Let’s look at how smart money is shaping the line for Sunday’s game in London.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers sharp report

The Bucs opened as 1-point favorites over the Panthers, and wiseguys were thrilled to get down on Carolina right off the bat.

Sports Insights’ Bet Signals have triggered two steam moves on the Panthers at lines of a pick ’em and -1.5, which help explain why the current number sits at Panthers -2.

Steam refers to sudden and uniform line movement across the entire betting market and is usually the result of respected bettors getting down on the same side of one game at multiple sportsbooks, all at once.

With 63 percent of all tickets wagered on the spread also landing on the Panthers, it’ll be important to monitor whether the combo of sharp and public money pushes this line up to -3.

And if it gets there, the question will become whether wiseguys again see value, this time with Tampa Bay at the key number of +3.

More from Yahoo Sports: