[BBC]

Everton fans, we asked for your views on what needs to happen to the club and what the best outcome would be following the news that the agreement with 777 Partners expired over the weekend.

Here are some of your responses:

Jeff: I believe a German style model of ownership is a much better option for elite sports teams. German clubs follow the 50+1 rule, which promotes fan involvement and influence in decision-making processes. Under this rule, club members must hold a voting majority. Money is too important in the current Premier League model and it is damaging sport.

Carl: Everton are founding members of the Football League and the Premier League. They have been in the top league for more years than any other club and are also one of the most successful English clubs ever. Add to that the massive fan base and a soon to be world class stadium, there should be a line of investors eager to take over.

David: We need to finish the new stadium and move in as a Premier League club. Get the debt burden reduced or consolidated into a more manageable payment structure. Our owner needs to find suitable investors with Everton's best interests at heart to take the club forward and run it in a professional way. Right now it's run like a circus by a clown.

Steve: Given that we don’t know who all the interested parties are, it’s really not possible to make a rational judgement. However, saying that, at this stage I would not be disappointed if John Textor became our next majority shareholder.

Barry: The best option is for Moshiri to walk away and hand the club to someone who can pay the debts off, finish the stadium and then build the team from firm financial foundations. No more “billionaire plaything” - our club deserves better than that.

Dom: We just need some stability, this whole season feels like a horrific rollercoaster. We just need a decision on how the club is moving forward. Fans need to be kept in the loop. It's a fans' club after all.