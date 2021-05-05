'A line was crossed': Capitals' Tom Wilson has a history of controversial incidents, league discipline

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has dished out plenty of hard hits during his career, including some that have injured players.

But the ones that have drawn a response from the NHL's Department of Player Safety have come in bunches.

He had four suspensions in 105 games from the 2017 preseason to the 2018 preseason, including a 20-game one.

Then there was nothing until this season, when he received a seven-game suspension for a hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The New York Rangers thought Wilson was deserving of another for his role in a Monday night scrum that left star Artemi Panarin injured as he was body slammed to the ice, but the NHL handed Wilson a $5,000 fine for punching a prone Pavel Buchnevich earlier in the sequence.

Tom Wilson earned a suspension for this hit on Zach Aston-Reese in May 2018.

"Anybody in hockey, and certainly everybody in our organization, is very disappointed," Rangers coach David Quinn said Tuesday. "I certainly thought it warranted a suspension. ... A line was crossed. The guy (Panarin) didn’t have his helmet on, vulnerable and he got hurt. To me, there was an awful lot there to suspend him."

The fine makes Wilson available for Wednesday night's game at Madison Square Garden.

After Wilson's hit on Carlo, he had to fight with Boston's Jarred Tinordi and Trent Frederic later in the game.

There’s different ways to do it," Quinn said. "The way we’re built, it’s not going to be a brawling situation for sure, but that being said, we can play hard and protect each other and that’s what we have to do."

Wilson signed a six-year, $31 million contract after the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup run in which he recorded 15 points in 21 games. Though his hits draw a lot of attention, he has had two recent 20-goal seasons in a top-six role and 33 points in 43 games this season.

A look at Wilson's disciplinary history

December 2013: Received a hearing for a hit on the Philadelphia Flyers' Brayden Schenn but was neither fined nor suspended after the league ruled that Schenn had turned his back, which "contributes to making this hit worse."

March 2015: Fined $2,000 for a second incident of embellishment.

April 2016: Fined $2,403.67 for a knee-on-knee hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Conor Sheary.

September 2017: Suspended two preseason games for interference against St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas.

October 2017: Suspended four regular-season games for boarding Blues forward Sammy Blais. He forfeited $97,560.96 in pay as a repeat offender.

May 2018: Suspended three playoff games for an illegal hit to the head that broke the jaw of Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese.

October 2018: Suspended 20 regular-season games for an illegal check to the head of the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist. He forfeited about $1.3 million in pay as a repeat offender, but the suspension was appealed and an independent arbitrator set the penalty at 14 games.

March 2021: Suspended seven games for boarding Carlo, who suffered a concussion and spent a night in the hospital. No longer considered a repeat offender because more than 18 months had passed since his previous suspension, he forfeited $311,781.61 in pay.

Before his return, he said he would have to adjust his approach to the game, just as he said after the larger ban.

“I can’t be missing seven games," he told reporters. "I can’t be missing one game. I got to be in the lineup.”

May 2021: Fined the maximum $5,000 for roughing against Buchnevich.

