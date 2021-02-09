New line of Cars NASCAR die-casts available at Walmart

With Cars Week kicking off on Feb. 8, a new series of Disney and Pixar‘s Cars NASCAR die-casts will be released starting next month.

Several of NASCAR‘s top drivers will be featured in a new line of Cars die-casts. The first ones available will include 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and William Byron. The rest of the line is slated to include Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.

In addition, there will be a new NASCAR-inspired die-cast car characters from Cars featuring Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, Mater, Luigi and Guido.

Each single NASCAR die-cast will be available for $4.99 at Walmart with waves coming out between now and next spring.

The three Cars films have held a special place in kids‘ and parents hearts since the first film was released 15 years ago. All three films are currently streaming on Disney+.