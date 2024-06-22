Lindy’s Sports shares strengths, potential problem areas with Auburn football in 2024

Auburn football will look to eclipse the six-win mark for the first time since 2019 this season. There are plenty of reasons why reaching seven wins should be easy for the Tigers, but there are just as many reasons why it will not.

In its preseason magazine, Lindy’s Sports broke down several factors for Auburn’s success in 2024, and several reasons why Auburn could struggle. Starting with the bad news, the changes surrounding Auburn’s coaching staff and a brutal October stretch could make or break the Tigers this season.

Auburn will have two new coordinators this fall, Derrick Nix (offensive coordinator) and DJ Durkin (defensive coordinator). The revolving door of Auburn’s coordinators has coincided with its lack of success on the field due to inconsistency in mindset and expectations. Success on both side of the football this season could lead to Auburn’s coordinators staying an extra season or beyond, which could benefit the program in the long run.

Auburn will also face three tough opponents on the road in October, starting with Georgia on Oct. 5. After a bye-week, Auburn will travel to Cotton Bowl winner Missouri on Oct. 19 then cap the month with a trip to Kentucky on Oct. 26. After starting the season with five winnable home games, we will learn just how much Auburn has improved during the month of October.

Quarterbacks are seen as a problem area for Auburn this season as well according to Lindy’s after the Tigers’ finished No. 121 nationally in passing last season. Quarterback play can also be seen as a strength following the addition of six talented receivers from both the transfer portal and high school recruiting. It also helps that the team’s leading receiver, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, returns for another year. Auburn will also sport an experienced offensive line this season, and special teams will be as strong as usual.

Overall, Lindy’s Sports expects Auburn to move in a positive direction this season.

Auburn should be improved and more consistent than in 2023 with talented newcomers and experienced veterans on both sides. A lot of coaching staff changes, including both coordinators, should have a positive impact. But with games at Georgia and Alabama, plus Oklahoma playing at Jordan-Hare, will the overall record also improve?

Auburn football will welcome back 14 starters next season, and has added experience in several key areas. How many wins will Auburn reach in 2024?

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire