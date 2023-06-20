Lindy’s Sports predicts Auburn football’s depth chart for 2023 season

Let the projections begin!

June is on the back half, which means that “talking season” is in full swing. College football fans are now beginning to head to local newsstands to grab the latest edition of season preview publications to scratch their itch until the season begins in early September.

Lindy’s Sports recently released its season preview magazine and features an in-depth analysis of every college football program in the football bowl subdivision, including the Auburn Tigers. One of the aspects that Lindy’s dives into is the Tigers’ projected depth chart.

If Lindy’s prediction comes true, only eight starters from last season’s team will return to the field. The prediction is not a far-fetched one, as Hugh Freeze added many transfers who are ready to take the field as starters.

Here’s a look at Lindy’s Sports’ forecast of Auburn’s 2023 starting lineup.

Quarterback

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Projected Starter: Robby Ashford

Backup: Payton Thorne

There will be a quarterback battle on the Plains this summer as incumbent Robby Ashford will square off with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne for the role of QB1. Lindy’s is going with the safe bet early on by choosing Ashford as the opening-day starter.

Running back

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Starter: Jarquez Hunter

Backup: Damari Alston

Hunter is set to take over the part as premier back after playing behind Tank Bigsby for the last two seasons. Alston, for what it was, had a solid A-Day game, and USF transfer Brian Battie will add speed to this position as well. By season’s end, expect Auburn’s RB unit to be considered one of the SEC’s best.

WR1

Starter: Camden Brown

Backup: Nick Mardner

Size will be the headliner with this position. Whether it be Brown or Mardner, Auburn’s starting quarterback will have two tall targets to throw to. Brown stands 6-3, and Cincinnati transfer Nick Marder stands 6-6. Matchups will be key with this slot.

WR2

Starter: Ja’varrius Johnson

Backup: Caleb Burton

Auburn’s leading receiver from last season returns to the roster for the 2023 campaign. He reeled in 26 passes for 493 yards last season, and will complement Koy Moore and Camden Brown. Ohio State transfer Caleb Burton will look to get a fresh start on the Plains this season as well.

WR3

Starter: Koy Moore

Backup: Jay Fair

Moore ended last season as the Tigers’ second-leading receiver by snagging 20 catches for 314 yards and a touchdown. Fair hopes to get more opportunities as well, as he caught just two passes for 34 yards. Out of all Auburn’s position groups on offense, receiver should be the most experienced.

Tight End

Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Starter: Rivaldo Fairweather

Backup: Luke Deal

The first projected transfer starter is tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. Fairweather comes to Auburn from FIU, and has quickly caught on to the game of football. He has only played football for five total years, but Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live says that the raw talent he possesses will make him an NFL prospect. Outside of Luke Deal as a backup, look out for Tyler Fromm, Brandon Frazier, and Micah Riley-Ducker to get action.

Tackles

Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Starter (LT): Dillon Wade

Backup: Garner Langlo

Starter (RT): Gunner Britton

Backup: Izavion Miller

Auburn will receive a boost at tackle with transfers Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton. Last season at Tulsa, Wade allowed just 14 quarterback pressures in 818 snaps while Britton allowed just 10 pressures in 1,039 snaps at Western Kentucky.

Guards

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Starter (LG): Jeremiah Wright

Backup: Connor Lew

Starter (RG): Kam Stutts

Backup: Tate Johnson

Stutts is the lone projected returning starter on Auburn’s offense. He played in 12 games last season, and allowed ten quarterback pressures in 580 snaps. Wright looks to slide into a starting role after playing in seven games last season. True freshman Connor Lew could see action on the interior line, while Tate Johnson looks to bounce back following a season-ending injury in 2022.

Center

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

Starter: Avery Jones

Backup: Jalil Irvin

Like Britton and Wade, Auburn will gain plenty of experience at center with Avery Jones. Jones is a three-year starter from East Carolina, and has logged 2,298 snaps between guard and center in that time.

Defensive End

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Marcus Harris

Backup: Darron Reed

Harris kicks off a moderate list of returning starters on the Tigers’ defense. Harris had 30 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, and should mesh well with a plethora of new talent on the defensive line. Reed, who signed with Auburn as part of the 2023 recruiting class, could easily see playing time this season as well.

Nose Tackle

Starter: Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Backup: Quientrail Jamison-Travis

A couple of transfers highlight the interior defensive line. Nasili-Kite comes to Auburn from Maryland, where he recorded 81 tackles and nine sacks in three seasons. He is seen as a player that can take his level of play up a notch, as Mike Farrell called Nasili-Kite “the SEC’s most underrated transfer.” Jamison-Travis was the nation’s No. 3 JUCO defensive lineman, and looks to make noise in the SEC.

Defensive Tackle

Declan Greene/AU Athletics

Starter: Justin Rogers

Backup: Jayson Jones

Jones logged 370 snaps on Auburn’s defensive line last season, but Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers looks to take on the starting role at defensive tackle. Rogers made 35 stops last season for the Wildcats, and recorded 21 quarterback pressures. Rogers and Jones will be a great combo at defensive tackle.

LB1

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Starter: Elijah McAllister

Backup: Keldric Faulk

This linebacker slot, which will be known as the “jack” linebacker spot this season, will feature two solid pass rushers. McAllister’s final season at Vanderbilt saw him record 26 stops with two fumble recoveries and 2.5 sacks. His presence will be valuable to Faulk, who is Auburn’s top signee from the 2023 class. He will gain valuable knowledge from McAllister, which will allow him to grow into the player that Auburn can rally behind for the next several years.

LB2

Starter: Cam Riley

Backup: Wesley Steiner

Like quarterback, this position really could go either way. There were 110 tackles recorded last season between both Riley and Steiner, which will make for a solid rotation.

LB3

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Starter: Austin Keys

Backup: Robert Woodyard

This slot will allow Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys to be a mentor to youngster Robert Woodyard. Keys made 39 tackles last season at Ole Miss, and looks to continue his hot streak in Auburn. Woodyard hopes to see more playing time this season as well. Transfers Demario Tolan, Larry Nixon III, and Jalen McLeod should see time at linebacker in 2023 also.

CB1

Starter: Nehemiah Pritchett

Backup: Kayin Lee

Lindy’s calls Auburn’s defensive backfield its’ strongest position. It is by far Auburn’s most experienced unit, as four of five starters return this season. Nehemiah Pritchett made 37 tackles with eight pass break ups last season, and has the chance to teach freshman Kayin Lee a thing or two this season.

CB2

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: D.J. James

Backup: J.D. Rhym

James is Auburn’s highest-graded returner from last season. The Oregon transfer made 37 tackles with eight pass breakups and a pick six. Rhym should be a factor on the corners as well.

STAR

Starter: Keionte Scott

Backup: Donovan Kaufman

Keionte Scott and Donovan Kaufman will have a solid rotation at star this season. Kaufman and Scott combined to record 92 tackles last season with five pass deflections and an interception.

S1

Starter: Jaylin Simpson

Backup: Marquise Gilbert

Jaylin Simpson returns as the Tigers’ leader in interceptions as he snagged two last season. He also allowed opposing receivers to catch just 55.6% of passes thrown his way. Can Simpson take his game to a new level this season?

S2

Starter: Zion Puckett

Backup: Austin Ausberry

Puckett was sixth on the team last season with 45 total tackles. He also had a sack, pass breakup, and a forced fumble. He joins Simpson, Scott, James, and Pritchett as players who have significant experience in the Tigers’ backfield.

Kicker

Starter: Alex McPherson

Backup: Evan McGuire

After nearly a decade of someone named “Carlson” holding down the role of placekicker, Alex McPherson will assume the role full time in 2023. McPherson took over as kicker last season after Anders Carlson suffered a knee injury in Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State in November. In his short time as starter, McPherson was 6-of-7 with a long of 51 yards. He was also 9-of-9 in extra point attempts.

Punter

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Oscar Chapman

Backup: Daniel Perez

Chapman is set to return as Auburn’s starting punter for the third-straight season. The product from Austrailia punted the football 57 times last season for a 43.1 yard average.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire