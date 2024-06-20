Lindy Ruff wants the Sabres to play like Bills QB Josh Allen

Lindy Ruff is such a big fan of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he hopes his players will show the same traits on the ice as the QB does on the gridiron.

The Bills wrapped their spring practices last week with minicamp. Ruff, who was recently re-hired as the head coach of the Sabres, was at Bills practice with Kevyn Adams–general manager of the Sabres.

Ruff went on to speak about Allen after finally meeting him. The praise was huge.

“That’s the game our players need to play,” Ruff said.

Ruff speaking on Allen can be found in the WKBW-TV clip below:

Lindy Ruff wants the Sabres to play hockey the way Josh Allen plays football. Full interview with Lindy ⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/u8M01BHIre pic.twitter.com/P0lE6GPe6v — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 18, 2024

