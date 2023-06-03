Lindy’s projects Notre Dame to face Brian Kelly, LSU in Peach Bowl

How crazy would it be for Notre Dame to face Brian Kelly and LSU only two years after Kelly bolted for Baton Rouge? Well, at least one projection has it happening. Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown has flipped through the annual college football preview published by Lindy’s Sports and learned that the magazine is projecting an Irish-Tigers matchup in the Peach Bowl. This would mark the Irish’s first appearance in this particular New Year’s Six bowl.

While this obviously would mean the Irish have come up short in making the College Football Playoff, it would generate just as much hype as if they had. With the Tigers not currently showing up on any future regular-season schedules, a bowl game is the only possibility for these programs to meet for the foreseeable future. To have it happen when emotions still are a bit raw over Kelly’s decision simply needs to happen. You know you want it, so let’s wish it into existence unless a national championship becomes possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire