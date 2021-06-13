Lindy’s preseason college football magazine preview is out. Where is Ohio State?

It’s that time of year. I know a lot of the preseason college football predictions and previews have moved mostly to online, but I still get giddy when I see the actual hard copy magazines on newsstands. Yes, call me old fashion, it’s okay. I’ve come to terms with it.

On that note, I went through my local Publix the other day to see if I could find any preseason magazines, and wouldn’t you know it, there sat the Lindy’s 2021 preseason college football magazine. Sorry, now you have to deal with me pour through this thing and provide you with my vice for this time of year.

First things first, Lindy’s has taken its stab at ranking the college football teams for 2021 and it has Ohio State a little lower than most preseason projections have. It’s not totally off, but clearly Lindy’s doesn’t have quite as much faith that the Buckeyes can reload like other media types do.

So, where does Lindy’s have the Buckeyes for 2021?

No. 5 – Ohio State

Where does Ohio State sit in a Top 25 CFB preseason composite rankings

Most of the wide receiving corps yells from the sideline during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Lindy’s says

“Oh, to be Ryan Day. Young. Wealthy. A rising star in his profession. Being able to bring five-star and four-star players onto the roster on sort of a whim. You had to be impressed by his trip to the national title game last season. Not the national title game itself, but he’s only 42, give him time.

“THE GOOD NEWS: It’s Ohio State. The locker room oozes star talent. For starters: Is there a better WR tandem than Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson? No. RB Master Teague III takes over for Trey Sermon. But keep an eye on incoming freshman TreVeyon Henderson. The kid is boffo.

“THE BAD NEWS: It’s Ohio State. How bad can it be? QB Justin Fields is gone. Yet, Day will sort through an uber-talented trio of youngsters. Only three of the top 10 tacklers are back. DE Zach Harrison, DT Haskell Garrett, and CB Sevyn Banks must lead the way.

“OUR CALL: Day is 23-2 overall as Buckeye boss and still perfect vs. the Big Ten: 15-0. Look it up. Who does that? What’s next? A national title. That might not happen this year, but OSU is good enough to wear the Big Ten for a fifth season in a row. Bored yet, Brutus? Didn’t think so.”

Lindy’s top 25 for 2021

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. North Carolina

10. Oregon

11. Notre Dame

12. Florida

13. Wisconsin

14. Miami (FL)

15. Oklahoma State

16. LSU

17. Washington

18. Iowa

19. Arizona State

20. Indiana

21. Penn State

22. USC

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Texas

25. Auburn

