For years, Lindsey Vonn reigned as the queen of alpine skiing for many Americans. As one of the most visible skiers out there, she's become the face of the sport in the United States. Vonn’s career totals included 82 World Cup wins (the most for a woman ever), three Olympic medals and seven world championship medals. She joined BUILD to talk about her retirement from the sport and what's next for her.

