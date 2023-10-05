Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations Tennessee baseball fans should see for 2024 season

Ariel Antigua cracked a long foul ball down the left-field line during a Tennessee baseball scrimmage. The ball struck by the Vols freshman infielder almost hit an excavator.

That’s the scene at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this fall, where the Vols are at work and so is construction.

“I think our kids are kind of amped up every day to see literally the future right in front of them,” Vols coach Tony Vitello said.

Lindsey Nelson Stadium is in the early months of a multiyear project to upgrade the home of Vols baseball. The scope of the nearly $100 million project was announced in June and started in August with portions slated to be completed prior to the start of the 2024 season.

"It’s just really cool to look out the window or to get out of the car in the morning and see that," Vitello said. "It'll be even more fun when it's complete — at least this phase of it for this year."

What work is being done at Lindsey Nelson Stadium?

The initial stages are focused on adding permanent seating down the left-field line and more seating down the right-field line prior to the 2024 season.

UT removed the temporary bleachers that it installed down the left-field line during the 2021 postseason and kept an improved version for the following two seasons. It is adding seating instead that will enclose that side of the ballpark. The right-field side is aimed to mirror that idea, while both sides will eliminate some of the foul territory down the lines by angling more toward the foul poles opposed to being a straight line.

"I think we are all pretty excited," outfielder Hunter Ensley said. "We are going to have to work around some of the construction stuff. It is going to be good come spring time.”

Due to construction, Tennessee is playing a pair of neutral-site exhibitions instead of hosting one at Lindsey Nelson Stadium like it did in Oct. 2022 when it faced Wake Forest.

What is the long-term vision for the project?

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the renovation budget of $95.8 million in June. That marked a significant increase from $56.8 million, which was reflected in the University of Tennessee at Knoxville's proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal year.

The project will bring the stadium capacity to approximately 7,600, an increase of almost 3,000. It addresses seating, premium-seating options, player development areas, new gates, wider concourses and concession stands.

"I know people expected to see construction as soon as the program really started to have significant success and it doesn't work that way," Vitello said. "It is an absolute grind and it's a process that comes with a lot of paperwork and people lobbying and raising money and there's too many people to list that we need to be thankful for. But probably the biggest group is the players that have come before this team."

Under the longterm plan, Lindsey Nelson Stadium's seating capacity will increase to more than 6,100 permanent seats with the option to add standing-room access for 1,600 fans. Lindsey Nelson Stadium's current capacity is approximately 4,250 before standing-room only seating. The project places an emphasis on adding new premium seating options.

What has been done previously at Lindsey Nelson Stadium?

Tennessee amped up the left-field porches in the past two offseasons. It had one deck when Vitello was hired in 2017. The Vols added a second deck prior to the 2022 season and added a third deck before the 2023 season.

UT also removed the patio areas down the left-field line when it installed temporary seating.

Tennessee ripped out bleachers down the right-field line and installing chairback seats, a new weight room, and new lockers prior to the 2023 season. UT also has made adjustments and improvements to player areas at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, including the locker room, during Vitello's tenure.

Tennessee installed a turf field prior to the 2019 season. The project cost $1.25 million.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball: Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations for UT in 2024