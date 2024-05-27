Lindsay homers power PCM softball past Greene County, West Marshall

May 26—MONROE — Tori Lindsay belted her third career home run, Lillian Humpal reached base four times and the PCM softball team used a fast start to down Greene County on Monday during Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference action.

The Mustangs won their season opener, 10-0, in six innings after scoring four runs in the first and adding five in the final two frames.

PCM scored 10 runs on just five hits because it drew eight walks and was hit by three pitches.

Humpal led the offense with two hits, one double, one run, one RBI and one steal and she was hit by two pitches.

Lindsay cranked out a solo homer, walked once, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs. Lark Drake also walked twice, scored one run and had one RBI and Addison Steenhoek walked once and scored one run.

Libby Winters, Courtney Cole, Camden Webb, Holly Wood and Ryan DeVore all made their varsity debuts.

Webb tripled, had two RBIs and walked once, Winters tallied one hit and two RBIs, Cole walked once and DeVore and Wood each scored one run. Lilly Knapp and Ila Keuning each walked once and Lexi Fagg scored one run.

Rylee Parsons (2-0) earned the win in the circle after allowing no runs on two hits in four innings. She struck out six. Webb pitched two innings in relief and struck out two.

Kaycee Pittman, Sara Morgan and Bella Johnson all had one hit to lead the Rams.

PCM (2-1, 2-0 in the conference) is 17-12 against Greene County (0-1, 0-1) since 2009. The win Monday was the Mustangs' seventh straight in the series and they have won nine of the past 10 matchups since June 19, 2019.

PCM 1, West Marshall 0

Lindsay clubbed another homer and Parsons did the rest in the circle during PCM's 1-0 win over West Marshall in a HOIAC contest on Thursday.

Both teams had four hits, but the Mustangs scored the game's only run on Lindsay's solo shot in the fourth.

Parsons struck out nine and walked three in the circle. She got the win after allowing four hits in seven innings.

Lindsay finished with two hits, the solo homer and a stolen base and Humpal and Drake each had one hit.

Lillian Fischer had two hits and Amelia Ranson walked twice to lead West Marshall, which fell to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Aubree Greenwood earned the tough-luck pitching loss after allowing one earned run on four hits in six innings. She struck out nine and walked none.

Pella 9, PCM 5

The Mustangs scored first and last, but Pella used a six-run third frame and took advantage of six Mustang errors during its 9-5 road win on Thursday.

PCM led 1-0 after the first inning but couldn't overcome a big Dutch number later in the game.

Drake finished with three hits, one double, one run, three RBIs and two steals to lead PCM, while Steenhoek, Lindsay and Addi Hudnut each had two hits.

Hudnut doubled and scored one run, Lindsay scored one run and Humpal walked once and scored one run. Winters walked twice, Webb had one hit and one walk and Wood scored one run and swiped one base.

The Mustangs were out-hit 11-10 and committed six errors.

Ila Keuning took the loss in the circle after allowing seven runs — three earned — on six hits, two strikeouts and one hit batter in three innings.

Webb tossed four innings and surrendered two unearned runs on two hits and struck out eight.

Kamryn Long led Pella (1-0) with three hits and three runs, Elah Hiemstra finished with two hits and Riley Parks collected two RBIs.

Emma Eekhoff earned the pitching win after allowing five runs — three earned — on 10 hits in seven innings. She struck out seven and walked four.