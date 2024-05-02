Lindsay Gottlieb welcomes Kiki Iriafen to USC

USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb pulled off the biggest score in the transfer portal this offseason by landing Stanford superstar Kiki Iriafen, who grew up in Southern California and now comes home to Los Angeles to play for the Trojans. Gottlieb commented on Iriafen, her arrival, and what it means for USC. Gottlieb referenced Iriafen’s homecoming in her remarks, just one of many reasons this move has everyone at USC excited for the coming season.

“Kiki is a next-level talent,” Gottlieb began. “An established star in women’s college basketball already, she comes to USC looking to help us win at the highest level and to continue to expand her capabilities. She’s a dynamic scorer and rebounder who will flourish in our style and with those around her. She is a magnetic personality who gets to come home and be special. The Galen Center crowd will want to have a front-row seat to support her in doing that.”

