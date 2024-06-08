Lindsay Gottlieb on the mental adjustment for USC women’s basketball

USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb is creating the Trojans’ nonconference schedule for the coming season.

Two games have been added to the slate this week. USC will play Seton Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and then Saint Louis on Friday, Nov. 29 in Palm Desert, California. At a media availability session attached to the announcement of these two games, Lindsay Gottlieb discussed the mental adjustment this season’s USC women’s basketball team will need to make:

“Last year our mantra was like ‘don’t pick us now, you didn’t pick us before’ and it was a year that no one expected much from us and we had something to prove,” Gottlieb said. “So a lot of my time this offseason has been studying the nuances of the right buttons to push for a group that is new and is going to have a lot of expectations placed on us. How do we embrace that and raise the bar and perform to that standard without losing our joy? We’ll dive into that mental side of things just as much as the physical.”

