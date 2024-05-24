Lindsay Gottlieb is eagerly following USC Trojans in women’s pro basketball

Next year, USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the Trojans will move to the Big Ten Conference and will have six new players joining from high school, all ranked within the top 100 in the country by ESPN.

The team Lindsay Gottlieb has established is one everyone wants to play for. She is considered by some a top-five head coach in the sport. With Tara VanDerveer and Lisa Bluder both retiring, it is certainly more reasonable to view Gottlieb as a top-five coach in women’s college basketball entering the 2024-2025 season. We conclude our interview series with Gottlieb below:

Trojans Wire: How often have you gotten to catch up with your former players that are now in the WNBA such as McKenzie Forbes, Kadi Sissoko, etc.?

Gottlieb: I’m fortunate to have several former players who are still hooping, whether it’s in the WNBA or overseas. I try to keep up with everyone, those still playing pro ball or my players that are all “grown” doing all kinds of other things.

Phones make it pretty easy to shoot a text or facetime so it’s fun to keep up that way. Certainly, those that are playing, I’m always tuned to it no matter where or when the games are. Kaitlyn Davis is playing in Mexico as I speak, so we are locked into that!

