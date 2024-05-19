Lindsay Gottlieb on Caitlin Clark in Box Out Colon Cancer interview

This is part two of our interview with USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who spoke about her partnership with Box Out Colon Cancer in part one of our Q&A. Here in part two we will talk about Caitlin Clark and her legendary head coach at Iowa, Lisa Bluder, who just retired.

Trojans Wire: What are your thoughts on Caitlin Clark at the WNBA level?

Gottlieb: I had a chance to spend some time with Caitlin at the Wooden Awards and she was such a great person to be around and I’m proud to have her as an ambassador of our game.

What Caitlin and many players in our sport have done to elevate the profile of women’s basketball has been incredible. There were certainly incredible players before Caitlin; she wasn’t the first, but to see her handle the attention and pressure she was under and still perform at that level consistently – I was so impressed.

CC will draw eyes to the WNBA, which is good for everyone. People will see how tough the other players in the league are, too. She’s going to be a great pro, and I look forward to her continued success in the WNBA.

Trojans Wire: What were your thoughts on Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder recently retiring?

Gottlieb: What a legendary career and an iconic figure in the Big Ten over the past two decades. Lisa and I spent some time together last month at the Wooden Awards and she’s had such a successful career to leave as Big Ten career wins leader. I wish her nothing but the best in retirement! It is a bit bittersweet as we transition to the Big Ten that we don’t have the opportunity to square off next season.

