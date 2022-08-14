Lindsay Allen highlights vs. Sun
Lindsay Allen finishes with a game-high 26 points off the bench in a loss to the Sun.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
What an interesting sequence of events.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning his ball was still touching the red hazard line when he was taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round on Saturday. Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind.
Everyone in the Bears organization believes Jaquan Brisker will be special. The rookie showed everyone who he is with an eye-opening three-play sequence during his first NFL action.
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.
Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball" on the fourth hole in Saturday's third round in Memphis.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play. But [more]
Milwaukee's three runs came on a pair of homers by Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez. A terrific start by Aaron Ashby was wasted in the process.
San Diego acquired Juan Soto with hopes of boosting an already formidable lineup. Now they will have to make a playoff run—and begin 2023—without Fernando Tatís Jr., after he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a preview on Friday of what road games will be like when he resumes his NFL career full time. Watson was given a six-game suspension earlier this month by an independent adjudicator after allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than two dozen women. The NFL wants a longer suspension and has lodged an appeal, with the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, saying the quarterback had displayed “egregious” and “predatory behavior”.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
See the top Twitter reactions to Marlon Vera's knockout win over Dominick Cruz in the UFC on ESPN 41 main event.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hasn't lost sight of her quest to leapfrog the Celtics in total NBA championships won.
Hunter Pence explains why the Giants signing impending free agent Aaron Judge would go against his personal philosophy.
Rickie Fowler was in prime position to finish in the top 11 before he had one of the worst holes of his career.
Who impressed in the Broncos' preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday?