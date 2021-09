The Guardian

Sloane Stephens also spoke of abuse after defeat at tournamentAwareness of athletes’ mental health has grow in recent months Shelby Rogers said abuse on social media is to be expected. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP Shelby Rogers has joined her compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. The American was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ash Barty on