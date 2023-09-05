Lindhurst wins third straight for first time since 2015; Yuba City, River Valley fall

Sep. 4—Lindhurst High football ran and threw all over the field against visiting Western Collegiate Sierra Academy, out of Rocklin, en route to a 49-14 win and 3-0 start Friday night at Dean Miller Stadium in Olivehurst.

Lindhurst has not won three in a row since 2015.

On Friday, quarterback Guillermo Raya was a perfect 3-of-3 for 39 yards and a 15-yard scoring toss. Henri Reed rushed four times for 132 yards and two scores, including a 91-yard touchdown for Lindhurst.

Defensively, Kevin Wiley collects two interceptions, five tackles, two of which were for negative plays. Alex Lawson also had two picks, returning one for a touchdown.

The Blazers host Live Oak (1-0) Thursday at 7 p.m.

East Nicolaus 14, Marysville 13

The ground-and-pound East Nicolaus Spartans edged Marysville at home Friday, 14-13 behind 173 yards on the ground.

Junior Logan Cleary rushed for 60 yards, while sophomore Mason Taylor added 51 on a combined 21 attempts for East Nicolaus (1-1). Taylor, the team's quarterback, completed 3-of-7 passes and a touchdown to Cleary.

Marysville (2-1) received over 100 yards from scrimmage from quarterback Jace Erickson.

Pleasant Valley 35, Yuba City 0

The Honkers were blanked in Chico Friday, falling to perennial power Pleasant Valley, 35-0.

Yuba City (2-1) trailed 28-0 at halftime and by five touchdowns after three quarters. Yuba City heads north again to take on Chico High on Friday.

Chico 42, River Valley 14

The Falcons trailed by five touchdowns at the break, leading to a 42-14 loss at home to Chico Friday.

Junior Adrian Walters rushed for two second-half scores and 52 yards for River Valley (0-3).

River Valley hosts Nevada Union, of Grass Valley, on Friday.

Wheatland 14, Gridley 7

Kayden Glover rushed for 109 yards and a score, quarterback Ethan Bartolomei passed for 137 on nine completions and a touchdown to help Wheatland edge Gridley 14-7 Friday at Yuba City High's Honker Stadium.

Wheatland (2-1) will play another neutral site game Friday against Argonaut, of Jackson, on Friday to end the non-league portion of the season.

Other scores

Sutter 27, McQueen (Reno) 24

The Chico Enterprise-Record contributed to this report.