Lindenberg sees action for Gophers vs. Wisconsin

The Gophers defense received a boost with the return of linebacker Cody Lindenberg for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, while the offense played without two of its top three rushers, freshmen Darius Taylor and Zach Evans.

Lindenberg was not listed on the Big Ten availability report, which was released two hours before game time, an indication that he would play. Taylor and Evans, who have leg injuries, were listed as out. Also out was safety Darius Green, who was injured last week at Ohio State.

Lindenberg, a fourth-year sophomore, has missed nine of 11 games this season because of leg injuries, and the Gophers have missed his presence, especially since his backup, Maverick Baranowski, suffered an injury on the first series of the Nov. 11 game at Purdue and remained out. Saturday, Lindenberg made a team-high 11 tackles, matching the total he had against Illinois in the only other full game he played.

There was one new development on the availability report. Wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington, who has been out since suffering a lower leg injury on Sept. 30 vs. Louisiana, was listed as questionable and played but did not catch a pass.

With Taylor and Evans out, Jordan Nubin started, with Sean Tyler in a reserve role. Nubin rushed 24 times for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler had two carries for 14 yards.

Defensive backs Jones (upper body) and Tariq Watson (lower leg) and defensive tackle Deven Eastern (upper body) were injured during the first quarter and left the game. The Gophers also played at times without defensive backs Coleman Bryson and Justin Walley.

A farewell to seniors

Fourteen Gophers players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility participated in the pregame Senior Walk on Saturday. Those players were: wide receivers Chris Autman-Bell and Corey Crooms Jr.; defensive linemen Kyler Baugh and Chris Collins; offensive linemen Nathan Boe and Karter Shaw; defensive backs Tre'Von Jones and Tyler Nubin; linebacker Ryan Selig; tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford; running back Sean Tyler; and long snapper Brady Weeks. Injured seniors Bryce Williams and Darnell Jefferies did not participate in the walk.

Those with eligibility remaining who participated in the Senior Walk were quarterback Cole Kramer, who has one year left; and kicker Jacob Lewis and tight end Wyatt Schroeder, who have two years left.

Participating in the walk could be an indication the player is leaving the program, but that's not always the case. Some players over the years have been in the walk and returned the next season.

Nubin sets record

Tyler Nubin intercepted Tanner Mordecai's Hail Mary pass on the last play of the first half and returned it 51 yards to the Wisconsin 42. The interception was the 13th of Nubin's career, setting the Gophers record. He was tied with Jeff Wright (1968-70) and Sean Lumpkin (1988-91).

"Looking back on it, I'll probably think it's cooler tomorrow than it is today,'' said Nubin, who credited his coaches and teammates for helping him break the record.

Recruit decommits

Corey Smith, a three-star wider receiver from Brownsburg, Ind., announced on the X platform that he has decommitted from the Gophers and will open his recruiting. Smith, 6-1 and 170 pounds, verbally committed in March.