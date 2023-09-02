Linden football leans on big plays by Tequan Thomas to beat Rahway

Tequan Thomas carried 16 times for 155 yards and two long touchdown runs to power Linden to a 28-20 win over Rahway on Friday in Linden.

The senior quarterback, who ran for three scores and 224 yards in Linden’s season-opening win over Elizabeth, found the end zone from 50 and 69 yards out as the Tigers improved to 2-0 for the second time in three campaigns.

Linden capitalized on a muffed Rahway punt to take a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Jordan Austin midway through the first quarter, and doubled its advantage a minute and a half later on an 11-yard interception return by Davon McClintock.

Rahway (1-1) rallied to tie the score at 14-14 on a 6-yard jaunt by Ziare Fields and, after a Linden fumble, a 10-yard burst by Andrew Avent.

The score was not tied for long as Thomas took off down the left sideline for a 50-yard run that put Linden on top to stay.

Thomas added his 69-yard tear early in the second half and Linden kept the Indians out of the end zone, limiting Rahway to a pair of field foals by Anthony Lopez after intermission.

NOTE: This story will be updated. Check back for more.

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Football live scoreboard, Big Central Conference coverage links: Week 1

VOORHEES WINS: Voorhees explodes on the ground to rebound with a big win over North Plainfield

GAME OF THE WEEK: Game of the Week: Bernards football visits Hillside in a Group 2 rivalry game

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Linden football beats Rahway as Tequan Thomas scores 2 TDs