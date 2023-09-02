Linden football leans on big plays by Tequan Thomas to beat Rahway

Josh Rosenfeld
·1 min read

Tequan Thomas carried 16 times for 155 yards and two long touchdown runs to power Linden to a 28-20 win over Rahway on Friday in Linden.

The senior quarterback, who ran for three scores and 224 yards in Linden’s season-opening win over Elizabeth, found the end zone from 50 and 69 yards out as the Tigers improved to 2-0 for the second time in three campaigns.

Linden capitalized on a muffed Rahway punt to take a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Jordan Austin midway through the first quarter, and doubled its advantage a minute and a half later on an 11-yard interception return by Davon McClintock.

Rahway (1-1) rallied to tie the score at 14-14 on a 6-yard jaunt by Ziare Fields and, after a Linden fumble, a 10-yard burst by Andrew Avent.

The score was not tied for long as Thomas took off down the left sideline for a 50-yard run that put Linden on top to stay.

Thomas added his 69-yard tear early in the second half and Linden kept the Indians out of the end zone, limiting Rahway to a pair of field foals by Anthony Lopez after intermission.

NOTE: This story will be updated. Check back for more.

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Football live scoreboard, Big Central Conference coverage links: Week 1

VOORHEES WINS: Voorhees explodes on the ground to rebound with a big win over North Plainfield

GAME OF THE WEEK: Game of the Week: Bernards football visits Hillside in a Group 2 rivalry game

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Linden football beats Rahway as Tequan Thomas scores 2 TDs