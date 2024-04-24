Lindale shuts out Van 4-0 for share of district title

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — We have made it to the final week of the high school baseball regular season, and on Tuesday night, rivals Lindale and Van faced off for a share of the district championship.

The Eagles scored early and held on for a 4-0 shutout victory.

Lindale will have a chance to win the outright district championship when these two meet in Van in the regular season finale.

