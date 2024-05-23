Lindale High wins state UIL championship

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale High School was named the 2024 Conference 4A UIL State Academic Champions.

According to Lindale ISD, this championship is their fourth UIL Academic State Championship in the past eight years, earning the title in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2024.

“I cannot begin to express how proud I am of our students and staff in LHS capturing the 4A UIL Academic State Championship,” Jeremy Chilek, Lindale High School principal, said. “We have phenomenal students and relentless coaches who have worked tirelessly over the course of this entire school year toward this goal. This is something our entire campus can celebrate, as so many have had a hand in this tremendous accomplishment!”

According to the statement, the UIL Academics State Meet consisted of events including math, science, one-act play, spelling, current events, computer applications, accounting, journalism and speaking.

