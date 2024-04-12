Lincolnshire NHS workers help break swimming world record

Two Lincolnshire NHS hospital workers have helped break a world swimming record.

Nicola Housam and Frances Mills joined 800 other swimmers in the largest ever relay race in the Winter Swimming World Championships in the Estonian capital Tallinn.

The seven-hour event took place in the Baltic Sea, where ice formed in the swimming lanes.

The pair are founders of the Boston Bluetits Chill Swimming Club.

More than 40 countries, from Mongolia to the US, took part in the bi-annual world championships.

Ms Housam, who works as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner in Dermatology, said they had "an amazing time".

"The cold water seemed to make everyone closer. The adrenaline kept us going," she said.

"Our Bluetit team of over 60 from around the world has done the community proud.

"We were 'rent a crowd' for countries that had small support, we cheered on everyone taking part - from the elite crews to the give-it-a-go crews.

"The atmosphere was amazing."

"Very special"

She finished 16th in the world in the 25m breast stroke and 11th in the 50m breast stroke.

Ms Mills, a Specialist Family Practitioner, competed in the 25m front crawl and achieved her own personal best.

"There is something very special about open water swimming," Ms Mills said.

"The laughing and sharing of hot water bottles, woolly bobble hats and a hot flask after a swim in five-degree water changes your day.

"It is good for the heart and soul to be surrounded by swimmers from across the globe doing something that we all love, and it's great to break a world record, too."

