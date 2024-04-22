Lincolnshire man sets marathon record dressed as Mario

Simon Killen from Holbeach became the fastest ever runner dressed as a video game character [PA Media]

A Lincolnshire man has set a new world record while running in the London Marathon.

Simon Killen from Holbeach became the fastest ever runner dressed as a video game character.

The 46-year-old completed the 26.2 miles (42.2 km) in 02:52:57 while dressed as Italian plumber Mario.

Mr Killen said: "The last couple of miles were a struggle but managed to keep the cramp at bay."

"I tried to do it properly," he added.

"So I grew a beard, shaped it into a huge moustache, put a bit of black hair dye just to make it really stand out. Try and make it as ridiculous as possible and the crowd loved it."

He has run five marathons and set a personal best on Sunday, as well as taking almost five minutes off the video game character record set in 2016.

Guinness World Records said 44 records were broken during the race.

Others included the fastest time in an inflatable outfit, the fastest marathon dressed as a scientist, the fastest runner dressed as a cheerleader and the fastest marathon dressed as a tap.

The men's race was won by Kenya's Alexander Mutiso Munyao with a time of 2:04:01.

A new world record was set in the women's race with Kenyan Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir finishing in 2:16:16.

More than 65,000 competitors took part, many raising money for charity.

