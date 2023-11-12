Lincoln's late rally comes up short in 3A state volleyball championship match

NORMAL — Lincoln extended the third set with its back against the wall.

The Railsplitters reeled off three consecutive points to even the final set of the Class 3A state volleyball championship match at 24-all against Wheaton St. Francis.

But the defending state champion Spartans (34-8) answered with a Gabriella Rendina block and Addy Horner kill to escape with a rollicking 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 victory for their 14th state title in team history.

Lincoln's Addy Qualters saves the ball during the Class 3A state volleyball championship match against Wheaton St. Francis at CEFCU Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Lincoln (36-5) still came away with its highest finish in program history in second place. The Railsplitters were making their first state appearance since 2000 and fourth overall.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA volleyball: Lincoln's run ends in second place to St. Francis