Lincoln Star Qb, Akili Smith Jr. throwing it around the lot at the 2024 Elite 11 Finals

Manhattan Beach (KUSI)- 2024 Elite 11 finals the top high school quarterbacks in the country convene to show off there skills and for bragging rights for years to come. Akili Smith Jr. from Lincoln High School is trying to make it a back to back San Diego quarterback to win the prestigious competition. Julian Sayin, won in 2023 he played for the Carlsbad Lancers, and went on to win the Silver Pigskin award. Sayin, now plays at Ohio State. After Day 1 Smith Jr, Oregon bound made some very impressive throws and looked all the part why he has four stars next to his name.

“It was great to be out here, to be with the guys there’s a bunch of great quarterbacks out here.” Smith said. I’m just glad to represent for Lincoln High School down south its great being out here.”

With two more days to show off his skills at the Elite 11 camp no matter how it plays out win or lose Smith Jr. is already a winner. Smith jr. dad Akili Smith Sr. also played for the Oregon Ducks, so junior is following in his dads footsteps to Eugene, Oregon after his senior season has concluded. Smith Jr. had plenty of scholarship offers for his services, but decided on Oregon because he really liked the campus and the coaches really made him feel right at home.

