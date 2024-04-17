Lincoln spoils Fairmont Senior softball senior night, down Polar Bears 22-0

Apr. 17—FAIRMONT — When Fairmont Senior softball scheduled senior night for Tuesday's game against Lincoln, it was going to be a great day full of joy recognizing the two seniors on the team.

Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, Lincoln played spoiler by beating Fairmont Senior 22-0 in five innings. Despite suffering its worst loss of the season, Fairmont Senior managed to remain positive and have fun in the loss.

"We all did our jobs," senior Grace Wells said. "We had people step up and play positions they're not normally used to, and they did a great job doing that. People were staying cheerful. We were all active, and it was just a nice day for us to play a game, and we played like a team."

The team honored Wells and Jessica Jenkins before the game with bouquets and cookies. Wells said it was a great honor to be recognized this game, while Jenkins said the recognition means so much but feels weird about being a senior this year.

"It means a lot," Jenkins said. "I've been working my butt off the past four years for it. It feels weird to have a last season. It's really weird, but it felt good I think."

The highlight of the day for Fairmont Senior came from freshman Lola Wright who came in to pitch in the third inning with her team down 13-0. Despite having no experience on the mound before, she finished the game and pitched a shutout inning in the fourth.

In 2.2 innings, Wright faced 19 batters, allowed eight runs, two hits, walked four and struck out three Lincoln batters. All three batters struck out while looking.

"I'm feeling great," Wright said about her pitching debut. "I'm a freshman, and it's my first game pitching, and I got three strikeouts. Even though we didn't come out on top, I thought we did great."

Junior Michaela Egidi started on the mound for Fairmont Senior. In 1.2 innings, Egidi faced 14 batters, allowed seven runs, two hits, walked one, hit one by pitch and struck out one. Head Coach Anna Runyan pulled Egidi because she pitched most of the game on Monday at Robert C. Byrd.

Jenkins relieved Egidi in the second, faced 10 batters, allowed seven runs, three hits and walked three before Wright relieved her in the third inning. Despite the advice from Runyan, Lincoln still figured out Jenkins and the other pitchers.

"Anna told me to hit mostly outside because yes, they are hitters, I knew that," Jenkins said. "Just some of my pitches weren't hitting, so they got some good hits. It just wasn't working for me."

Lincoln's offense produced five runs in the first inning, two in the second, 12 in the third and eight in the fifth. Junior Riley Pearlman hit a two-run home run in the second that bounced off the left field fence. The home plate umpire signaled a home run to confirm it.

Fairmont Senior produced just two hits on offense. Jenkins thinks the players are getting in their own heads, and Runyan concurred in her opinion.

"Gotta' keep our head on the ball," Runyan said. "Got to make sure we're watching the ball. I know that's a big thing. I mean, statistically, it's super hard to hit a baseball or softball, right? So just be more confident when we get up there and gotta' keep our heads down."

After the biggest loss of the season, Fairmont Senior gets a day off so the players can take the SAT. The Polar Bears return to action on Thursday to host Elkins at 5 p.m.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548