Lincoln sign midfielder Bayliss after Shrews exit

Lincoln City have signed Tom Bayliss on a two-year deal after the midfielder was released by League One rivals Shrewsbury Town earlier in the summer.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 81 appearances during his two seasons at New Meadow.

Bayliss started his career with Coventry City and was part of their side when they won promotion from League Two in 2018.

He then went on to play for Preston North End and had a loan stay with Wigan Athletic, where he was part of the League One promotion-winning side of 2022.

“Tom is an extremely talented player, who has shown that he can score and create goals in League One," Imps boss Michael Skubala told the club website.

Bayliss said Lincoln's "expressive" style of football under Skubala will suit him as an attacking player.

The former Leeds Under-21 coach guided the Imps to a seventh-placed finish last season, with a final-day defeat by title-winners Portsmouth meaning they finished one place and two points adrift of a play-off spot.

"You want to play at the highest level possible and I think this club is going in that direction - the club matches my ambition," Bayliss said.