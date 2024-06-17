Lincoln sign goalkeeper Pardington after Cheltenham exit

Lincoln City have signed goalkeeper Jamie Pardington on a two-year deal after his release by Cheltenham Town.

The 23-year-old former Wolves youth player featured just once for Cheltenham off the bench as they were relegated to League Two last season.

His move to the Imps will see him reunited with goalkeeping coach Scott Fry, having previously worked with the 45-year-old at Wolves.

"It will definitely benefit me to work with him again," said Pardington.

"I had a taste of League One football last season at Cheltenham. I have still got a long way to go; I’m young but in order to progress, try to be selected for some cup games and whatever playing time I can get."

Pardington moves to Lincoln as the club's backup to Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

"We want someone to relish the role of being our number two goalkeeper, to push Lukas and strive to challenge for the number one spot in the future," said Lincoln director of football Jez George.