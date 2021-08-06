Lincoln School demolition: How to get keepsake bricks from former Middletown school

Aug. 5—Residents are allowed to pick up bricks starting Thursday from the former Lincoln School on Central Avenue in Middletown, according to a city official.

People must pick up the bricks curbside and, because it's an active demolition, they are not permitted to walk near the school, the official said.

Once the demolition is complete, single-family homes may be built on the 5.5-acre site, though no formal plans have been finalized.

The school opened in 1923 at 2402 Central Ave. and was the oldest still-standing school building in Middletown, according to the district and city records.

It was important to demolish the older buildings because they had created a "level of blight" in the neighborhood, said Susan Cohen, assistant city manager.

Lincoln closed in 1980 when students were moved up Central Avenue to Roosevelt Elementary School, which closed in 2008 and has been demolished. The Roosevelt property is green space.