Lincoln Riley’s younger brother has a better chance of making the CFB playoff than USC

We’re not going to sit here and tell you that it’s likely that TCU will make the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs have fallen behind by 17 or more points in each of their last two games and have come back to win both. That doesn’t feel remotely sustainable, and it certainly suggests that when the Frogs go on the road (each of the team’s last two giant comebacks were at home), they will eventually stumble. They go to Austin to play the Texas Longhorns. They go to Waco to face Baylor.

They’ll probably lose one of those two games, maybe both.

Yet, right now, TCU has a better path to the College Football Playoff than one-loss USC.

Guess who is TCU’s offensive coordinator? Garrett Riley.

Lincoln Riley’s younger brother really could box him and USC out of the playoff:

STAY WITH US FOR A MOMENT HERE

Lincoln Riley was an AAC offensive coordinator at East Carolina. He then went to Oklahoma when Bob Stoops hired him.

In his first season as a Big 12 offensive coordinator, Lincoln Riley made the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma reached the playoff semifinals in 2015, going to the Orange Bowl against Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

GARRETT RILEY PARALLEL

Garrett Riley, like his older brother, was the offensive coordinator at an AAC school: SMU.

He then went to a Big 12 school, TCU.

The playoff is within reach.

Garrett Riley, at TCU, really could trace the same path his brother followed in 2015 at Oklahoma.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

TCU leads the Big 12 standings, and it now has head-to-head tiebreakers over Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Other teams in the conference have lost at least two conference games, including Texas and Baylor.

TCU would need to lose at least twice to not make the Big 12 Championship Game at this point. Keep in mind that Oklahoma State and Kansas State have not yet played each other, so TCU might have to lose three times to fall all the way out of the conference title game. The Frogs are in great shape to play for a conference championship and, at the very least, a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Story continues

TCU VS USC

USC has a good chance to play for the Pac-12 title, but the Trojans’ path to their conference championship game is not as clear or as favorable as TCU’s path to the Big 12 title game — not at the moment, at any rate.

GARRETT RILEY AND THE COLORADO HEAD COACHING JOB

No, Garrett Riley is not the favorite for the Colorado head coaching job, but his stock value is certainly rising.

We noted this a few weeks ago:

Colorado needs help throughout its roster, but the Buffaloes have a dire situation at quarterback. Riley is collecting experiences and expertise as an offensive play-caller and quarterback teacher, much as his brother did before becoming a head coach. If CU wants a souped-up passing game and better QB play, Garrett Riley would not be a bad choice.

GARRETT RILEY AND COLORADO, PART TWO

We also noted this:

Colorado needs a coach who can recruit Texas and the South Central Plains. Garrett Riley has Texas roots and connections. He also previously coached at Kansas. Box, checked.

It’s not very likely Garrett Riley will be CU’s next head coach, but the hire — if made — would not be crazypants, either. One could make a very reasonable argument for this hire, especially if Garrett Riley gets an interview and shows he can field a defensive staff.

TWEETS

FAST GUYS

Derius Davis is so damn fast. Great call by Garrett Riley to get him the ball. pic.twitter.com/RiiTgDa2an — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 23, 2022

THE COMPARISON

This TCU offense is an absolute joy to watch. OC Garrett Riley might be having an even better season than brother Lincoln. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 23, 2022

WHOA

Jimbo just sealed another 8-4 season. Time for the boosters to buy him out and pursue Garrett Riley.#Gigem#TCU — C-Dizzle (@wobble223) October 23, 2022

NUMBERS

Garrett Riley was the right hire for OC and I will die on this hill https://t.co/CZJ5oV8tOJ — Fifth Quarter South Carolina (@FQSouthCarolina) October 18, 2022

HMMMMMMM

Memphis head coach Garrett Riley — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) October 22, 2022

INTRIGUE

It’s hard to watch some of this TCU playcalling and not feel like Garrett Riley was holding out on us a little bit. Some time between Colorado and SMU, Riley really evolved the game plan to be so much more dynamic than the two years he spent at SMU. — Fifth Quarter SMU✌️ (@FQ_SMU) October 15, 2022

EVERYONE IS TALKING

Garrett Riley is the OC that I’d like the new #Huskers HC to hire. #GBR https://t.co/Ob9WVBKmA9 — Bugeater Toothpick (@4ATCESN) October 22, 2022

NAME NAMES

joe brady

dan mullen

garrett riley https://t.co/hcaHXYnqsu — J. (@AverageGuy205) October 23, 2022

HUSKERS!

Lance Leipold/Garrett Riley do with this tweet what you will👀 — Tanner Boleware (@BolewareTanner) October 23, 2022

NO WAY

get me garrett riley if we gonnaa get a new OC https://t.co/C7CG6KG4UX — Nik Saban (@NikoSoSuavee) October 20, 2022

FROM ESPN

I don’t know who all these CFB teams are planning to hire. But go ahead and add Garrett Riley to that list. Because yeah. He did that. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) October 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire