Lincoln Riley won’t hire a special teams coordinator for 2023 at USC

The USC Trojans are just over a week removed from a stunning, heartbreaking 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl.

Following the loss, many wondered if defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was coming back in 2023.

However, Lincoln Riley made it clear that Grinch will return.

Moreover, Riley’s comments make it clear that no special teams coordinator will be added to the staff for 2023. After a few special teams blunders in the Cotton Bowl, it was a question of whether or not Riley would hire one.

His comments indicate otherwise.

Riley said he does not expect any changes to USC’s coaching staff, outside of interim inside receivers coach Luke Huard being elevated to full time. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) January 10, 2023

The only change, for now, is Luke Huard being elevated to full-time, which means that Riley and the Trojans aren’t expected to bring in a special teams coach.

The Cotton Bowl loss showed how badly they need a coach, especially with Mario Williams’ bobble that gave USC the ball at its own one-yard line and eventually resulted in a safety that turned the game in Tulane’s favor.

The decision to stick with Alex Grinch is another notable move, although Riley went into detail on that choice and insists changes in performance will come once the 2023 season begins.

With the USC offense looking loaded in 2023, the defense and special teams need to step up.

List

The right lesson USC needs to take from Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire