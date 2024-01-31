Lincoln Riley visits 2025 four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola

Overland Park (Kansas) Blue Valley Northwest High School has a prime prospect. USC is interested. Top 2025 offensive tackle Andrew Babalola has talked to USC and Lincoln Riley.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Babalola is the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas, No. 20 overall in the country, and the No. 3 overall offensive tackle on the board in the 2025 class.

Babalola took visits to Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Ole Miss and Oklahoma in 2023. Kansas State has already had him back in Manhattan for another trip this month before Riley took a visit to see him in Kansas.

“Each visit is pretty big for me right now,” Babalola told On3’s Chad Simmons back in November. “I talk to coaches, meet the head coach, see the off-the-field stuff and check out the atmosphere at games. I see what the crowds are like and how the players and coaches interact with each other. All those things are important to me.”

USC HC Lincoln Riley visited elite 2025 OT Andrew Babalola and 2025 IOL Brock Heath today✌️ (📸: @BVNW_Football) Read: https://t.co/fDF0jzTvjq pic.twitter.com/SVPfLmraXk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 25, 2024

The Trojans currently have the No. 18 class in 2024, according to the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

