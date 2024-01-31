Advertisement

Lincoln Riley visits 2025 four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola

Donovan James
Overland Park (Kansas) Blue Valley Northwest High School has a prime prospect. USC is interested. Top 2025 offensive tackle Andrew Babalola has talked to USC and Lincoln Riley.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Babalola is the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas, No. 20 overall in the country, and the No. 3 overall offensive tackle on the board in the 2025 class.

Babalola took visits to Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Ole Miss and Oklahoma in 2023. Kansas State has already had him back in Manhattan for another trip this month before Riley took a visit to see him in Kansas.

“Each visit is pretty big for me right now,” Babalola told On3’s Chad Simmons back in November. “I talk to coaches, meet the head coach, see the off-the-field stuff and check out the atmosphere at games. I see what the crowds are like and how the players and coaches interact with each other. All those things are important to me.”

The Trojans currently have the No. 18 class in 2024, according to the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

