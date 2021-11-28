How Lincoln Riley at USC impacts Josh Heupel and Oklahoma’s head coaching search

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley will serve in the same capacity at USC.

USC’s head coaching position came open when the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Sept. 13.

Following Helton’s departure from USC, Vols Wire highlighted how the Trojans’ coaching search could impact first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel guided Oklahoma to the 2000 BCS national championship as the Sooners’ starting quarterback. He later served as a graduate assistant, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Sooners.

Heupel’s time serving as co-offensive coordinator was alongside Jay Norvell who shared duties with him.

A look at Heupel and Norvell’s time as co-offensive coordinators at Oklahoma and how they operated can be read here. Since departing Oklahoma, both coaches have experienced success with their own philosophies and concepts as head coaches.

Below is a look at discussion of Heupel related to USC’s head coaching search and various individuals discussing the former Sooners’ quarterback and assistant.

July 18, 2021: Pete Fiutak and Vols Wire discuss Josh Heupel and Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak and Vols Wire discusses not underselling Josh Heupel at Tennessee and the Vols’ program. Fiutak and Vols Wire also discuss Heupel’s UT tenure in relation to Dennis Franchione at Alabama.

Sept. 14, 2021: How USC's head coaching search could impact Josh Heupel

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt listed Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley among several candidates he recommends to fill the Trojans’ vacancy.

If Riley were to fill the Trojans’ vacancy, Oklahoma would be searching for a head coach.

If that were to happen, the Sooners almost certainly would consider Heupel as a successor.

Toby Rowland

The voice of Oklahoma football Toby Rowland previews Oklahoma-Nebraska and discusses Josh Heupel’s permanent spot in Sooners’ football history.

John Flynn

John Flynn discusses coaching alongside Josh Heupel at Oklahoma.

Chuck Long

Chuck Long details Josh Heupel destined to become a coach and progressing offensively.

