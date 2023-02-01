Lincoln Riley, USC ‘hungry’ to keep improving in 2023

Associated Press

Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA this summer after being traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December with Russia has collided with free agency, creating potential travel complications for the league out of safety concerns for her. If Griner, who is a free agent but has said she'll return to Phoenix, needs special travel accommodations — such as chartered flights — the league will have to come up with a plan for the 6-foot-9 star. Griner's safety when traveling will be a top priority for her team and the league.