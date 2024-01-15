Lincoln Riley and USC hire former LA Rams assistant Eric Henderson as co-defensive coordinator

Is Lincoln Riley serious about defense at USC? He continues to repent of his sins and show that he has gotten the message from Trojan fans and the rest of the college football community. Riley has heard all the criticisms. He felt the sting of the 7-5 regular season in 2023. His USC team looked renewed and reborn in the 2023 Holiday Bowl against Louisville, but he knew he had to continue building a strong defensive staff if this team was to change in a big way and reach its potential in 2024, the first year for USC in the Big Ten Conference.

Riley heard you. Riley got the message. He has hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson as co-defensive coordinator, as reported by Connor Morrissette of 247Sports.

What do you need to know about Henderson and this hire? Let’s take a quick look:

QUICK 247SPORTS ARTICLE

USC hires Eric Henderson, former Rams assistant, as co-defensive coordinatorhttps://t.co/PJRaj3Ujqn — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) January 15, 2024

HENDERSON AND THE 2023 RAMS

The Rams defense finished the season with 41.0 sacks with four players recording 6.0+ sacks. This is the first time since 1985 the Rams have had four players record 6.0+ sacks on the season. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/kvDZHfZmue — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) January 12, 2024

SHAUN NUA STAYS ON STAFF, RE-SLOTTED TO NEW POSITION

#USC announces its defensive staff is now set. Shaun Nua moves from DL coach to DEs coach as the only holdover from the previous staff, now joined by DC D’Anton Lynn, LBs coach Matt Entz, secondary coach Doug Belk and co-DC/DL coach Eric Henderson. https://t.co/kbuNGU2PVf — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) January 15, 2024

RUN GAME COORDINATOR AND D-LINE COACH, TOO

#USC football has hired Eric Henderson as its co-defensive coordinator, run game coordinator and defensive line coach, head coach Lincoln Riley announced today. Henderson joins defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s staff after spending 2023 as a defensive coach for the LA Rams. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) January 15, 2024

HENDERSON IS INSURANCE IF D'ANTON LYNN LEAVES FOR THE RAVENS

Mike Macdonald has a lot of good NFL head coaching jobs to consider. If he leaves his post as #RavensFlock DC, that opens the door for D'Anton Lynn to go back to Baltimore. https://t.co/55MCfalZBZ — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire