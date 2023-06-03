Lincoln Riley and USC could make major offer to 2026 QB Will Griffin

USC is looking well into the future. It has its eyes on 6-foot-3, 220-pound Will Griffin. The Florida-based prospect is heading into his sophomore season at Jesuit High School in Tampa. The dual threat gunslinger is truly a name to keep an eye on.

At Northside Christian as an eighth grader on the varsity team, Griffin completed 144 of 266 passes for 2,449 yards and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After transferring to Jesuit over the summer, he began his career backing up junior Luke Knight, who led Jesuit to a 15-0 record and the Class 6A title a year ago. Knight has now transferred to Merritt Island (Florida).

Will Griffin completed 106 of 187 passes (56.7%) for 1,653 yards with 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed for 124 yards and two more scores at Jesuit last season in 7 starts.

The recruitment process has three years left for the Florida native, but the Jesuit quarterback is not yet ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. He projects to be one of the best in his cycle.

Look for USC to be in the mix for the signal caller. Malachi Nelson will be a junior and projected top 100 NFL draft pick. Griffin, depending on the quarterback carousel, could land with the Trojans in the future under Lincoln Riley and Co.

More #WeAreUnited!

One athlete's view of #WeAreUnited: defining real progress

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire