Lincoln Riley and the USC 12 days of Christmas — 2022 version

Merry Christmas from all of us at Trojans Wire. What a year we had at this website. Lincoln Riley made USC football relevant and memorable once again. The Trojans were not 4-8. They did not slide into obscurity and mediocrity. They didn’t lose a bunch of games at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Heck, they didn’t lose a single game at the Coliseum or in Los Angeles (sorry, UCLA!).

USC won 11 regular-season games. It swept Notre Dame and UCLA for the first time since 2016. The Trojans reached the Pac-12 Championship Game, which they were not predicted to do before the season began. They reached a New Year’s Six bowl game in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley area. There is a lot to be thankful for, even though the Trojans were one win away from the College Football Playoff and failed to get there.

We present the 2022 edition of the USC 12 Days of Christmas through the prism of Lincoln Riley:

ON THE 12TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 12 TOUCHDOWN CATCHERS

Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Kyle Ford, Tahj Washington, Brenden Rice, Austin Jones, Michael Jackson III, Raleek Brown, Lake McRee, Kyron Hudson, Malcolm Epps, and Josh Falo.

ON THE 11TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 11 FOOTBALL VICTORIES

With a chance for 12 in the Cotton Bowl.

ON THE 10TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 10 POINTS PER QUARTER

USC averaged 41 points per game this season, roughly 10.25 points per quarter over the full year.

ON THE 9TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 9 TOP-TIER TRANSFERS

It’s actually more than that, but it fits the song, right?

ON THE 8TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 8 HEISMAN TROPHIES

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses for photos with his head coach Lincoln Riley after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

ON THE 7TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 7 YARDS PER PLAY

Roughly 70 plays per game and nearly 500 yards per game. That’s 7.2 yards per play in 2022.

ON THE 6TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 6 TAHJ TOUCHDOWNS

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) celebrates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown reception against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

ON THE 5TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 5 YARDS PER CARRY

34 per game, 174 yards per game, 5.1 yards per carry.

ON THE 4TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 4 INTERCEPTIONS

Just four interceptions? In this offense? In this economy. It’s an incredible feat and something every future USC offense would love to replicate.

ON THE 3RD DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 3 GOALS ACCOMPLISHED

Won the two big rivalry games Made the Pac-12 Championship Game Reached a New Year’s Six bowl

ON THE 2ND DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: 2 VANQUISHED RIVALS

Notre Dame was one of them.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

ON THE 1ST DAY OF CHRISTMAS, COACH RILEY GAVE SC: A WIN OVER UCLA

Southern California Trojans celebrate with the victory bell at the Rose Bowl.

