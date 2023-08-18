Lincoln Riley tries to join a select list of college football coaches

John McKay, John Robinson and Pete Carroll all won national championships in their third seasons as the head coach of USC football. McKay’s first season was in 1960. He won it all in 1962. Robinson’s first season was in 1976. He won it all in 1978. Carroll’s first season was 2001. He won it all in 2003. That’s pretty remarkable.

What would be even more remarkable is if Lincoln Riley can win the national championship in Year 2.

On Trojan Conquest Live at The Voice of College Football, Rick Anaya mentioned several coaches who were able to win national championships in their second season at a school. That list of coaches mentioned by Anaya, plus a few others from the history books in the Associated Press Poll era (which began in 1936), appears below:

BOB STOOPS AT OKLAHOMA

Bob Stoops won the national championship in his second season as Oklahoma head coach in the 2000 season.

JIM TRESSEL AT OHIO STATE

Jim Tressel won the national championship at Ohio State in his second season as head coach in 2002.

URBAN MEYER AT FLORIDA

Urban Meyer won the national championship at Florida in his second year at the school in 2006.

BARRY SWITZER AT OKLAHOMA

Is it possible to start your head coaching career any better than Barry Switzer did? 1973: 10-0-1 AP #3 The tie was on the road at #1 USC 1974: 11-0 National Champions 1975: 11-1 National Champions pic.twitter.com/onLm6mbIET — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) July 27, 2023

GENE CHIZIK AT AUBURN

📽 #ChampionshipMoments 2010

AUBURN 22 | OREGON 19 Michael Dyer avoids the ground in this bizarre run that sets up the game-winning FG

HC: Gene Chizik

OC: Gus Maleah’s

QB: Cam Newton

Oregon HC: Chip Kelly pic.twitter.com/SXveHeM5L0 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 7, 2019

Chizik won in his second season at Auburn in 2010.

PAUL BROWN AT OHIO STATE

Shift from the T to single-wing for Ohio state. Notice the Oline shift from balanced to unbalanced and moving positions. Running a half spinner action with counter blocking. The Buckeyes in the video are coached by Coach Paul Brown

🎥 @FearTheWing pic.twitter.com/fIdGTTgbun — Old Football Film (@FilmHistoric) June 19, 2021

Paul Brown won the national title in his second year at Ohio State in 1942.

