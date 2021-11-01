Lincoln Riley’s thoughts after Oklahoma’s 52-21 win over Texas Tech

No. 4 Oklahoma heads into its bye week after its best start-to-finish performance of the season.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams passed for 402 yards and finished with six passing touchdowns, and the Sooners’ defense forced three Texas Tech turnovers. It added up to an impressive 52-21 runaway victory over the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley met with the media afterward and shared some of his thoughts on the dominating performance from the Sooners.

Riley loved his team's preparation ahead of Texas Tech

Oct. 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with head coach Lincoln Riley during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret Oklahoma had a stinker of a game at Kansas last week. Much of the discussion ahead of the Sooners’ showdown against Texas Tech centered on the leadership on its football team.

After racing away from the Red Raiders, Riley said he liked what he saw from his team in the week of preparation leading up to the contest:

“Fantastic team win. Complete performance all the way around. Offense, defense, special teams. Huge contributions from everybody. Really loved the week of preparation. I felt guys did a really good job of carrying it over from the practice field to the game field. Made some I think big improvements.

“Obviously, kind of a boost there of getting several key guys back and you combine that with a great week. I thought the guys mentally were just in a really, really good place coming into this one. I felt just coming in … I don’t know, sometimes you just kind of get these not hunches, but just you’re around your team enough you can kind of feel, I felt like we were getting ready to play well. I really did. Nothing magical. Just the credit to the guys on the way they competed this week in practice. Just really took that to another level and it showed. Proud of the win, proud of the way we played.”

Caleb Williams does some things at a young age that are really impressive

Oct. 30, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Williams joined Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as one of only three Oklahoma quarterbacks to ever pass for six touchdowns with no interceptions in the same game.

Mayfield accomplished that feat at Texas Tech in 2016 when he threw for an OU-record seven passing touchdowns and Murray did so against Baylor at home in 2018.

Naturally, at a place like Oklahoma where those two special quarterbacks came before him, Riley was asked if Williams exhibits any of the traits they had with the Sooners.

“That’s a tough question,” Riley said. “I mean, there’s some things just for him that he does at a young age that are really impressive. He’s got a good calm demeanor about the game. He’s done a good job in scramble situations here early in the season. He does a good job not getting too high or too low. I think there’s a certain feel that he has on some things that are good and I would expect to continue to get better. The situation and everything’s so totally different than with those other guys. Just solely for Caleb, there’s a lot of things as a young player that he’s doing at a high level. No question about it. It’s impressive to see his poise and the way he approaches it with not having had all the experience in the world. There’s a lot of positives and a lot to build on.”

Defense brought the aggression

Oct. 30, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) reacts during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma ratcheted up the intensity against Texas Tech. The Sooners got off to a good start defensively with a pair of stops to open the game and, for the most part, didn’t look back from there.

OU finished with seven tackles for loss, deflected five Tech passes and held the Red Raiders to 4 of 13 on third-down conversion tries.

In particular, redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was a menace. He had multiple deflections at the line of scrimmage, 1.5 tackles for loss and a strip-sack fumble that he recovered.

Overall, the Sooners forced three takeaways from the Red Raiders as they made life difficult on Tech all afternoon long.

“I thought we were just more aggressive. I know something we talked about really with just the whole team that we’ve got to let loose, we’ve got to go play. We can’t play to not make mistakes. We’ve got to play to make plays and I know that sounds simple maybe to the casual outside fan. When you have all these responsibilities on you, sometimes you can get so hampered down with that that you get too worried about just not messing up as opposed to doing your job and making a play to make a play,” Riley said.

“We did that defensively. Front was very active. Obviously, did a good job on their backs and that was obviously a focus with how good their backs are and we did a nice job there. We pressured them even though we didn’t I don’t feel like we probably sacked them a ton. We pressured them a lot, we got hands up, we had balls tipped in the air. I thought coverage was better. We just played better ball I mean at the end of the day. We didn’t have the bad penalties. We tackled better. We got more production out of the front, better coverage on the back end. Just a much more complete performance. That’s obviously a lot more in the kind of the realm of how we expect to play.”

Key Lawrence handled the shift to cornerback expertly

Oct. 30, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) and defensive back Key Lawrence (12) tackle Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the highlights for the Sooners was sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence’s play at cornerback. He finished with a pair of pass breakups and seven tackles.

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell returned to start at one of the safety spots opposite Pat Fields. Lawrence has been too good of late to not have on the field, though.

Oklahoma decided to take a crack at playing Lawrence at one of the cornerback positions opposite D.J. Graham and it provided promising returns.

“He made some really competitive plays. He has great length. He had some experience playing corner at his previous school. Yeah, we’ve just kind of been trying to find that right combination in the secondary. We’ve obviously tried a few guys at different positions, some of it performance-based, some of it obviously with that position group and how hard we’ve been hit on the injury front,” Riley said.

“Again, just been trying to find that right combination each and every week. He did a nice job out there. He still gives us the ability to play some safety, too, which is great. Especially, the ones that really showed up to me with him, are the physicality and then just even the competitive balls. His length, his strength comes into play. He had a couple that were competitive that he rips out of there. That’s one of the advantages a guy like that gives us. I thought he had a nice first game there.”

Reaction to Spencer Rattler's play shows what his teammates think of him

Oct. 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the coolest moments of the game happened when quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the game and swiftly delivered a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brian Darby.

Riley said the reaction to Rattler’s play shows how his teammates feel about him.

“Spencer, he played fantastic. They both did. It was good to see. I’ve been saying this all along and I think maybe people on the outside either believe me, don’t believe me, whatever, but you think a team would have reacted that way if all the stuff that people have been reporting on the outside was true? I mean, there you go,” Riley said.

“That narrative needs to end. That narrative’s over and I hope every one of you write it because that narrative’s over. He’s been a great team guy. He’s worked. He’s gotten better. He’s taken advantage of the reps. Like I’ve told you guys I have no doubt when he gets his next opportunity he’s going to go in and play well. It was good to see him get an opportunity today and the cool thing is those two were really happy for each other and have pushed each other, which is on a great team that’s what you’ve got to have.”

