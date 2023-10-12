Lincoln Riley is struggling, but Marcus Freeman is struggling even more

USC’s coaching staff is struggling to bring out the best football in the Trojans this season. Yet, for all of the Trojans’ problems, they haven’t yet lost a game. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is 4-2 and eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

Fighting Irish Wire looked at Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who has struggled to make the pieces of the puzzle fit this season, even more than Lincoln Riley at USC.

“After what’s been a rough few weeks full of questionable decisions, few of which went his way, Marcus Freeman is struggling to keep the Irish on track at the moment. The last thing he can afford practically and perceptually right now is a 3rd loss for the year and a 0-2 record against USC to start his tenure.

“If the Irish can get this win Freeman can begin to gain back some of the faith and trust he and his staff have lost the last few games. This win would be a signature one against an elite-level team with the reigning Heisman winner. Notre Dame vs USC is always huge, add in everything that’s now on the line big picture as well, this is a must-win of must wins.”

