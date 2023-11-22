Lincoln Riley will still be viewed as unserious about defense until he hires a good coordinator
Alex Grinch did a lot to hurt and undermine USC football’s image.
We wrote this after the Colorado game on September 30:
“This should have been USC’s big day, a moment of glory in the national television spotlight, showcasing how brilliant Caleb Williams is and how awesome those Trojan wide receivers truly are. This was a game which should have reflected well on USC as a football program, giving the Trojans a more positive image in recruiting and the transfer portal which would pay dividends for the future.
“Yet, what was everyone talking about at the end of the day? Not how great USC was. Not how superb Caleb Williams is.
“People were discussing how bad the USC defense is and why the Trojans can’t be taken seriously. People were discussing how good Shedeur Sanders is and how he belonged on the same field in the same discussion with Caleb Williams.”
Two months later, people are still consumed by the reality that Lincoln Riley just isn’t serious about having a good defense at USC. The facts back it up.
Riley has to change that perception by hiring a strong defensive coordinator, but until he does, people will doubt him, as you can see below:
ENTRENCHED DOUBTS
this why i said lane, lincoln riley,josh heupel will never win a natty, them dudes is OCs not HCs. they dont care about defense,Complimentay football, physical toughness, they think they gon win a natty with a score of 55-48, https://t.co/gwpnZ5h2OO pic.twitter.com/TctI7wuIcn
— Marvelo (@Marvelouz1986) November 20, 2023
PLAIN TRUTH
I believe Lincoln Riley is an great coach, but 7-5 is completely unacceptable for a 100 million dollar coach with a Heisman winning talent at QB.
USC must get tougher and fix the defense before they’ll compete with the big dawgs
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 19, 2023
COACHSPEAK
USC head coach Lincoln Riley was asked if he regrets how he handled the defense this season.
He said he’s “not into the big picture of questions right now” with a trip to Oregon on the horizon.
Full quote: pic.twitter.com/ZENitpJuSv
— Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) November 5, 2023
THE OLD STORY
Yeah, Alex Grinch can't be on USC's sideline next week. There's no way Lincoln Riley can let this continue.
Maybe the defense doesn't improve, but he has to send the message. This is unacceptable.
— Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 28, 2023
THIS IS TRUE
#USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley said that the #UCLA defense’s turnaround shows that teams can make “really major gains quickly” with just a few staff and personnel tweaks.
Riley believes that the Trojans can be one of those teams that can turn things around quickly this offseason.
— Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) November 16, 2023
DIDN'T HAPPEN
Remember last week Lincoln Riley said "Everything should be a little cleaner this week” with the defense https://t.co/myrWXg2x5Y
— InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 20, 2023
DISASTER
Lincoln Riley Year 2 Review
Smacked by Notre Dame & UCLA
No conference championship
No college football playoff
No national championship
Wasted Caleb Williams
Softest o-line ever
Softest defense ever
🪑
🔥 pic.twitter.com/6zwuZG8OVj
— SS 🏁🐍 (@RoyalAndMadSol) November 19, 2023
OUCH
Lincoln Riley coached teams on defense pic.twitter.com/J2DPewF1Ex
— Bojack Fan Account (@Cam_Unstoppable) November 12, 2023
SWING AND A MISS
Lincoln Riley was asked what he hopes to learn about the defense + defensive staff this week:
"I expect us to take a major step forward this week. I do. Plain and simple. I expect it, Brian, Shaun, our defensive staff expect it, our players expect it."
— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 16, 2023
PAIN
The year is 2067 and Lincoln Riley still can’t field a defense pic.twitter.com/Bj55jz1dl8
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 5, 2023
SMALL BEGINNINGS
I didn't think it would happen before the end of the season. But this is exactly the right move to make. #USC could not persist with the same voice in the room on defense.
This doesn't mean the defense gets better this season. But it does mean Lincoln Riley isn't deaf. https://t.co/5I8tOHPVCO
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 5, 2023
BLACK MARK
At this point, I don’t know how Lincoln Riley can justify keeping Alex Grinch around. His defense is consistently horrendous. You can’t tie your legacy to that anchor.
— Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 28, 2023
OPTIONS
Lincoln Riley's struggles with defense precede Alex Grinch as his DC, but he could look at Ohio State/Ryan Day as an example to follow moving forward. Jim Knowles has done a fantastic job with Buckeyes, especially in Year 2, and has successfully streamlined some of his scheme.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 5, 2023
LOW BLOW
A good test for Lincoln Riley: When will you care about the defense as much as your parking spot
— InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 19, 2023
TIME TO GET SERIOUS
We'll see in the next few years, but Lincoln Riley is going to be USC's coach for the foreseeable future and somebody has to pay the piper for fielding a defense that allowed 199 rushing yards BEFORE CONTACT to a RB that was on a team averaging roughly 100 yards rushing per game… https://t.co/PYRdFs1nBa
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 5, 2023