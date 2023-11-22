Advertisement

Lincoln Riley will still be viewed as unserious about defense until he hires a good coordinator

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read
1

Alex Grinch did a lot to hurt and undermine USC football’s image.

We wrote this after the Colorado game on September 30:

“This should have been USC’s big day, a moment of glory in the national television spotlight, showcasing how brilliant Caleb Williams is and how awesome those Trojan wide receivers truly are. This was a game which should have reflected well on USC as a football program, giving the Trojans a more positive image in recruiting and the transfer portal which would pay dividends for the future.

“Yet, what was everyone talking about at the end of the day? Not how great USC was. Not how superb Caleb Williams is.

“People were discussing how bad the USC defense is and why the Trojans can’t be taken seriously. People were discussing how good Shedeur Sanders is and how he belonged on the same field in the same discussion with Caleb Williams.”

Two months later, people are still consumed by the reality that Lincoln Riley just isn’t serious about having a good defense at USC. The facts back it up.

Riley has to change that perception by hiring a strong defensive coordinator, but until he does, people will doubt him, as you can see below:

