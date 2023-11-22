Lincoln Riley will still be viewed as unserious about defense until he hires a good coordinator

Alex Grinch did a lot to hurt and undermine USC football’s image.

We wrote this after the Colorado game on September 30:

“This should have been USC’s big day, a moment of glory in the national television spotlight, showcasing how brilliant Caleb Williams is and how awesome those Trojan wide receivers truly are. This was a game which should have reflected well on USC as a football program, giving the Trojans a more positive image in recruiting and the transfer portal which would pay dividends for the future.

“Yet, what was everyone talking about at the end of the day? Not how great USC was. Not how superb Caleb Williams is.

“People were discussing how bad the USC defense is and why the Trojans can’t be taken seriously. People were discussing how good Shedeur Sanders is and how he belonged on the same field in the same discussion with Caleb Williams.”

Two months later, people are still consumed by the reality that Lincoln Riley just isn’t serious about having a good defense at USC. The facts back it up.

Riley has to change that perception by hiring a strong defensive coordinator, but until he does, people will doubt him, as you can see below:

ENTRENCHED DOUBTS

this why i said lane, lincoln riley,josh heupel will never win a natty, them dudes is OCs not HCs. they dont care about defense,Complimentay football, physical toughness, they think they gon win a natty with a score of 55-48, https://t.co/gwpnZ5h2OO pic.twitter.com/TctI7wuIcn — Marvelo (@Marvelouz1986) November 20, 2023

PLAIN TRUTH

I believe Lincoln Riley is an great coach, but 7-5 is completely unacceptable for a 100 million dollar coach with a Heisman winning talent at QB. USC must get tougher and fix the defense before they’ll compete with the big dawgs — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 19, 2023

COACHSPEAK

USC head coach Lincoln Riley was asked if he regrets how he handled the defense this season. He said he’s “not into the big picture of questions right now” with a trip to Oregon on the horizon. Full quote: pic.twitter.com/ZENitpJuSv — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) November 5, 2023

THE OLD STORY

Yeah, Alex Grinch can't be on USC's sideline next week. There's no way Lincoln Riley can let this continue. Maybe the defense doesn't improve, but he has to send the message. This is unacceptable. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 28, 2023

THIS IS TRUE

#USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley said that the #UCLA defense’s turnaround shows that teams can make “really major gains quickly” with just a few staff and personnel tweaks. Riley believes that the Trojans can be one of those teams that can turn things around quickly this offseason. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) November 16, 2023

DIDN'T HAPPEN

Remember last week Lincoln Riley said "Everything should be a little cleaner this week” with the defense https://t.co/myrWXg2x5Y — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 20, 2023

DISASTER

Lincoln Riley Year 2 Review Smacked by Notre Dame & UCLA

No conference championship

No college football playoff

No national championship

Wasted Caleb Williams

Softest o-line ever

Softest defense ever 🪑

🔥 pic.twitter.com/6zwuZG8OVj — SS 🏁🐍 (@RoyalAndMadSol) November 19, 2023

OUCH

Lincoln Riley coached teams on defense pic.twitter.com/J2DPewF1Ex — Bojack Fan Account (@Cam_Unstoppable) November 12, 2023

SWING AND A MISS

Lincoln Riley was asked what he hopes to learn about the defense + defensive staff this week: "I expect us to take a major step forward this week. I do. Plain and simple. I expect it, Brian, Shaun, our defensive staff expect it, our players expect it." — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 16, 2023

PAIN

The year is 2067 and Lincoln Riley still can’t field a defense pic.twitter.com/Bj55jz1dl8 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 5, 2023

SMALL BEGINNINGS

I didn't think it would happen before the end of the season. But this is exactly the right move to make. #USC could not persist with the same voice in the room on defense. This doesn't mean the defense gets better this season. But it does mean Lincoln Riley isn't deaf. https://t.co/5I8tOHPVCO — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 5, 2023

BLACK MARK

At this point, I don’t know how Lincoln Riley can justify keeping Alex Grinch around. His defense is consistently horrendous. You can’t tie your legacy to that anchor. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 28, 2023

OPTIONS

Lincoln Riley's struggles with defense precede Alex Grinch as his DC, but he could look at Ohio State/Ryan Day as an example to follow moving forward. Jim Knowles has done a fantastic job with Buckeyes, especially in Year 2, and has successfully streamlined some of his scheme. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 5, 2023

LOW BLOW

A good test for Lincoln Riley: When will you care about the defense as much as your parking spot — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 19, 2023

TIME TO GET SERIOUS

We'll see in the next few years, but Lincoln Riley is going to be USC's coach for the foreseeable future and somebody has to pay the piper for fielding a defense that allowed 199 rushing yards BEFORE CONTACT to a RB that was on a team averaging roughly 100 yards rushing per game… https://t.co/PYRdFs1nBa — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 5, 2023

