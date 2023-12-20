Lincoln Riley’s late-stage pursuit of elite QB recruit becomes a signing-day drama

The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies are reportedly each making late pushes for Florida Gator five-star quarterback commit D.J. Lagway, per recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of On3 Sports.

Lagway was recently named Max Preps National Player of the Year for the 2023 season. He has been committed to Florida since December of 2022.

Lagway won the award over Opa Locka (Florida) Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, Marietta (Georgia) Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, and Lafayette (Louisiana) Christian Academy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Lagway told CBS Sports after officially being named as the award winner.

Lagway, from Willis (Texas), is the No. 4 overall recruit, the No. 2 quarterback, and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

Lagway set high school personal bests in every major statistical category as a senior, with a completion percentage of 72.1, 4,604 passing yards, 957 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, and 58 passing scores.

With Malachi Nelson transferring and Miller Moss being the only quarterback with a schoalship on the roster, look out for the possibility of Lagway flipping, similar to Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska earlier this week.

Is Lincoln Riley making this move out of desperation, or was this a clever smokescreen, with Will Howard being the distraction to catch everyone off guard? We will find out soon enough.

I’m hearing rumors that USC and LR have flipped DJ Lagway from Florida ✌️✌️✌️ Nothing is a done deal yet though, especially in this day and age… pic.twitter.com/YGNWnOK3ys — Sidelines – USC 🏴‍☠️ (@SSN_USC) December 19, 2023

MaxPreps National Player of The Year QB DJ Lagway on what Florida fans should expect. "They can expect a hard worker. I'm going to come in right away, put my boots on the ground and go to work." pic.twitter.com/RihGD8oUD4 — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire