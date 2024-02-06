Lincoln Riley speaks with pride about Baker Mayfield on The Jim Rome Show

Lincoln Riley was making the rounds on sports talk shows Monday. He appeared on at least three different major shows. One of them was The Jim Rome Show. Riley talked to Rome about a number of topics, one of them being the growth and evolution of Baker Mayfield, one of three quarterbacks coached by Riley who has won the Heisman Trophy.

Mayfield has not become a transcendent NFL star, but he has certainly not been a bust, either. Mayfield has been a productive quarterback for multiple NFL franchises, taking both the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Mayfield looked very good in the Bucs’ NFC wild card playoff win over the (now-dethroned) NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles one month ago. He has won two NFL playoff games with different franchises. That’s a career achievement most quarterbacks would love to have.

Riley is clearly proud, in his conversation with Jim Rome, about Baker Mayfield’s staying power in the NFL.

