Lincoln Riley soaked in eggnog after USC rolls in Holiday Bowl
Lincoln Riley celebrated USC’s 42-28 win over Louisville in Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl with some eggnog.
A lot of eggnog.
After Miller Moss threw 6 TD passes in the win, the USC coach was given a bath of the holiday drink.
Lincoln Riley gets eggnog-ed 🤣🥛 pic.twitter.com/MibVVUZ8TE
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2023
What a great finish to the season!
Very proud of this USC team with 20+ players gone via portal and opt outs, they prove that the future is bright at SC.
Many rising stars, and perhaps a QB has risin amoung us, in Miller Moss.
Great to see our team grab some shiny hardware at… pic.twitter.com/H9z0v5QvPQ
— Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023