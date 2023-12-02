Lincoln Riley shows he actually is serious about having a good defense at USC

As the editor of Trojans Wire, I appear on a lot of YouTube shows, mostly through my partnership with Mark Rogers and Tim Prangley at The Voice of College Football. I also have done media hits with Salt Lake City radio stations, with Tampa-based podcasts, with a radio show based in the Deep South, and elsewhere. When people talk to me about USC football, they often ask me if Lincoln Riley is serious about defense. The reality that he kept Alex Grinch as long as he did makes that question a legitimate one. It’s a good question. To be clear, I don’t mind that line of inquiry. Any good radio/YouTube host or podcast producer would ask that question.

What I got tired of this year was the drumbeat from some fans who said Lincoln Riley will never, ever be serious about defense. He won’t ever win championships. To be sure, Riley still has a lot to prove. However, the idea that he would never field a good defense depended on the idea that he would never fire Alex Grinch, as though the two men were married for eternity.

That marriage was going to end at some point, and it did. Riley had to hire a new defensive coordinator.

If he had hired a mediocre coordinator, then we could all sit here and bury Lincoln Riley, but what about the possibility that he might actually hire a good defensive coordinator? We all had to wait to see whom Riley would choose.

He chose well.

He learned his Alex Grinch lesson. Let’s dive into this discussion and get some opinions from others in the college football world:

Good hire by Lincoln Riley 😎 https://t.co/eon5qUfCNF — GC (@Sheckdiesel) December 2, 2023

Lincoln Riley- I still think you’re a fraud whose offense doesn’t work in conference with physical defenses…but you have my attention! — JR Hendy (@Get_em_jr) December 2, 2023

D'Anton Lynn's defense limited a Lincoln Riley offense to its lowest single-game rushing output since 2011, when Riley was a 28-year-old OC at East Carolina.https://t.co/o19bOcf7WD — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 2, 2023

Maybe the last instance ever of "Pac-12 on Pac-12 crime" — Lincoln Riley and #USC are set to hire #UCLA DC D'Anton Lynn as Alex Grinch's replacement.

https://t.co/VP83J1mWB3 @CBSSportsCFB — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 2, 2023

D’Anton Lynn (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One of the hidden-gem aspects of this hire is that Lynn shut down Riley’s USC offense a few weeks ago. Lynn won’t just be a strong coordinator for the Trojans against Big Ten defenses; he will help Lincoln Riley self-scout the USC offense and make the Trojans better in that way, too. This helps on a lot of levels.

Imagine if SC’s offense somehow joined forces with our defense? 😂 — P💗 (@BAULAPARRANTES) November 18, 2023

Lincoln Riley said we need to take defense seriously heading to the Big Ten We can't be having Iowa and Northwestern dropping 40 points on anybody😂 https://t.co/KMJMt9dJ6a — Boomer (@ESPNHockey23) December 2, 2023

Lincoln Riley might actually have a capable defense for the first time in his career. Huh. https://t.co/lyTQwOo0nx pic.twitter.com/NajE5vCPal — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) December 2, 2023

Lincoln Riley actually investing in defense? https://t.co/MMgnSRsVCR — Ryne Mills (@rynemills7) December 2, 2023

Lincoln Riley might finally have gotten it right. https://t.co/fvWy68Ee9O — CanesBlitz (@canesblitz) December 2, 2023

LOVE this hire. Wasn’t my No.1 but Lincoln Riley saw him kick the Trojans butts this season and went out and stole him. https://t.co/Dq9mscdybM — Terence Holton (@TerenceHolton) December 2, 2023

Oh man. Huge hire by Lincoln Riley. https://t.co/b7HBggYSOK — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) December 2, 2023

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Riley, 40 years old, brings aboard a 34-year-old defensive coordinator who can make significant gains on the trail and — crucially — keep top Southern California-based defensive players at home. There’s a lot of recruiting value here.

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Portal prospects saw UCLA dominate USC thanks to D’Anton Lynn. They can also see Lynn is a strong defensive coach with NFL bloodlines. This should make USC a much better portal fit — and destination — for top defensive players looking for a new and improved situation.

Lincoln Riley and USC really waited until right before the PAC-12 title game to announce they’re taking D’Anton Lynn from UCLA. Love the pettiness. I like the hire. We in business. pic.twitter.com/JMN7Dn30ZN — D’Anton Lynn’s Disciple ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) December 2, 2023

What a hire. Lincoln Riley is recognizing the weakness and went out and got one of the best DC’s this year in the PAC-12 https://t.co/Y9mc5MnrcL — Your Resident CFB Analyst (@kbrumby_) December 2, 2023

Also Chip solved Lincoln Riley’s defense problem by finding him a great DC he would have never known of otherwise — 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ✌️ (@300trojans) December 2, 2023

Congratulations D’Anton Lynn ! Let’s get to work! Fight On! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1mlxXrmgEn — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 2, 2023

